Alfonso Ballesteros "Taco" VARGAS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso Ballesteros "Taco" VARGAS.

VARGAS, Alfonso Ballesteros "Taco" Alfonso was born on August 19, 1928. Passed away on February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Laura E. Vargas. Survived by children, Clarissa (Louie), Rene (Mark), Anna and Frank (Linda). Also survived by six grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle. Interment begins at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.