VARGAS, Alfonso Ballesteros "Taco" Alfonso was born on August 19, 1928. Passed away on February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Laura E. Vargas. Survived by children, Clarissa (Louie), Rene (Mark), Anna and Frank (Linda). Also survived by six grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle. Interment begins at 10:00 a.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonso Ballesteros "Taco" VARGAS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019