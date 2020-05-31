Alfonso Calvillo Ward
1928 - 2020
WARD, Alfonso Calvillo

1928 - 2020

Alfonso passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, March 29, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1928, though more often than not, he celebrated it on May 25th, in order to share a birthday party with a favorite nephew. He was a gregarious man and connoisseur of good food and lively conversation. Engineering and building were his passion and philanthropy was his calling. He is survived by his children, Kathleen and Elizabeth; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and brother, James. Preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne and one granddaughter; brothers, Ray and Raul and sister, Delia. We are looking forward to a celebration of his life as were his wishes when it is safe to congregate. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
