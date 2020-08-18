1/1
Alfred Nido "Freddy" Aragon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARAGON, Alfred Nido "Freddy"

was born August 14, 1933 and was welcomed into heavens gates on July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Carmen Aragon and sisters, Toni Lopez (Jim) and Terry Guzman, and brother, Abe (Barbara) and sister-in-law, Julie.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary; children, Kathy, Alfred (Pat) and Richard; grandchildren, Erica Carpenter (Michael), Robert Caballero, Adrienne Alvarez (Justin), David Caballero (Jennifer), Alfred Jr., Vanessa Caballero, and Alex (Briana) and 14 great-grandchildren, Brothers Rene, Milton (Terry), and sister, Monica Pacheco (Albert).Alfred proudly served his country for 36 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant from the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. His dedication to service set a precedent, and also inspired two generations of his family members to serve till this day. Alfred enjoyed hunting, camping, and trips to Rocky Point with his family and friends. He always showed a deep love, compassion, and appreciation for his family. He was a hero to many and a friend to all who met him; he was truly one of life's treasures who's impact on this earth was felt by anyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path. His family was honored and blessed to have him for the 86 years of his life. Arrangements by Sensible Cremation and Funeral.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved