ARAGON, Alfred Nido "Freddy"



was born August 14, 1933 and was welcomed into heavens gates on July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Carmen Aragon and sisters, Toni Lopez (Jim) and Terry Guzman, and brother, Abe (Barbara) and sister-in-law, Julie.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary; children, Kathy, Alfred (Pat) and Richard; grandchildren, Erica Carpenter (Michael), Robert Caballero, Adrienne Alvarez (Justin), David Caballero (Jennifer), Alfred Jr., Vanessa Caballero, and Alex (Briana) and 14 great-grandchildren, Brothers Rene, Milton (Terry), and sister, Monica Pacheco (Albert).Alfred proudly served his country for 36 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant from the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard. His dedication to service set a precedent, and also inspired two generations of his family members to serve till this day. Alfred enjoyed hunting, camping, and trips to Rocky Point with his family and friends. He always showed a deep love, compassion, and appreciation for his family. He was a hero to many and a friend to all who met him; he was truly one of life's treasures who's impact on this earth was felt by anyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path. His family was honored and blessed to have him for the 86 years of his life. Arrangements by Sensible Cremation and Funeral.









