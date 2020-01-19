CLARK, Alice



85 of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl of 48 years. She is survived by her two children, Carl Allen Clark (Jamie) of Thief River Falls, MN and Nancy Alice Kilmer (Darril) of Tucson, AZ; also nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Alice worked for many years as an office manager for many doctors in the Tucson area. Her final occupation was as office manager for Underhill Financial in Tucson. Alice enjoyed all things Arts & Crafts, including sewing, crocheting, painting, quilting and embroidery. She was very active in her church Cortaro Vista Community Church serving at many levels. A Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cortaro Vista Community Church, 8600 N. Camino de Oeste, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .







