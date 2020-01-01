Alice Esparza Arandules

Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Augustine's Cathedral
192 S. Stone Ave
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
ARANDULES, Alice Esparza

beloved mother of Arnold J. Arandules and Mark A. Arandules;

beloved grandmother to Mark A. Arandules, Jr.,

Jesus R. Arandules, Luke Arandules;

great-grandmother to Jay R. Arandules, Jr., Angel I. Arandules

and Jazzlene Arandules;

aunt to many wonderful nephews, nieces

and sister to Lucy Esparza.

--

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 3, 2020,

9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

Graveside service will follow, 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.

--

Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 1, 2020
