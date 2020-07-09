ORTIZ, Alice G. (Lecho)



age 87, passed away in the early hours of May 9,2020, at her residence. She was born on January 13, 1933 in Tucson, Arizona to her father Frank L. Garcia (Chapo) and her mother Cleotilde Garcia (Luna) (Tila). Alice graduated from Marana High School in 1950 and after worked for the City of Tucson for 32 years before she retired. In 1965 she met the love of her life Frank M. Ortiz and they got married on May 31, 1968. Throughout her life, Alice was a devoted Catholic who went to church regularly. She enjoyed watching golf with her husband, cooking, watching the Food Network, and most importantly spending time with her kids and grandkids. Her sweet voice, kind heart, and delicious homemade meals will always be remembered and dearly missed. She is predeceased by brothers, Frank, Ray, and Conrad, sisters, Mary, Stella and most recently her niece Evelyn. The Ortiz Family would also like to mention a son and a brother that Alice never laid eyes on by the name of Carlitos Ortiz. Her giving heart and the support to Frank M. Ortiz to make sure that Carlitos would never be forgotten is a true testimony of what kind of woman she was. She is survived by sons, Frank X. Ortiz and Greg Ortiz and their wives Dina and Becky; grandchildren, Sedona, Savanna, Cheyanne and Gregory; siblings, Tillie Pena, Oscar Garcia (Lupe), Jenny Gonzales (Mario) and her beloved sweetheart Frank M. Ortiz. She also leaves behind many other family and friends who will miss her dearly. Due to circumstances involving Covid-19 funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.









