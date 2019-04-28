WRIGHT, Alice Joan Edstrom age 87, passed away April 22, 2019, just a week shy of her 88th birthday. She was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1931 to Swedish immigrants, Eric Daniel Edstrom and Ruth Linnea Rothman Edstrom. She spent her childhood riding the "L" train with her friends and playing the accordion. She attended Northern Illinois University and graduated with a BA & MA in art education. In 1952 she married Ronald "Jack" Wright, a WW II veteran. They were married 56 years. Alice was an art teacher for deaf and special needs children, a real estate agent, and a travel agent. She loved to travel and visited exotic locations all over the world including China, a safari in Kenya, Ecuador, Russia, Israel, Spain and found her family homes in Sweden. Alice and Ron lived in Illinois, Maryland and Fountain Hills, Arizona. Alice moved to Tucson in 2012 where she made many friends at the Country Club of La Cholla. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing crosswords and reading mysteries. Her grandchildren loved her cookies which she decorated with great care and artistry. She was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Craig Wright (Ember) of Tucson and Scott T. Wright (Cindy) of Virginia; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Cremation will take place at the El Encanto Crematory-Northern. Memorial donations may be made to Tohono Chul Park, Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary