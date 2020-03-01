Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Louise Minder. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Holy Hope Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MINDER, Alice Louise



was born September 30, 1930 to John and Edith Casey in Boston, MA. She passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Alice moved with her family, from Boston to Winslow, AZ where she attended high school. After graduating, she moved to Tucson to attend St. Mary's Nursing School where she graduated in 1951. While in Nursing School she met Douglas Minder who would become her lifelong partner and together they raised 10 children. Alice went on to practice nursing in pediatrics and geriatrics. Her kind, healing spirit lent itself perfectly to both of these areas. Alice is survived by husband Douglas; daughters, Katherine (Jim) Gallagher, Leanne (Scott) Hall, Joan, Erin and sons, Paul (Cindy), Joseph (Rachelle), Mathew (Lisa) and Patrick as well as 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildern. She is preceded in death by sons, Steven and Mark and grandson, Nick. Alice's unconditional love generosity and kindness will be missed dearly. We mourn her passing and give thanks for the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that she was. Mass will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite Veteran's organization.











