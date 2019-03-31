ALBRECHT, Alice Marie Our beloved mother and grandmother, Alice Marie Albrecht, 90, of Tucson passed away March 8, 2019. She was born August 5, 1928 in Rock Island, IL, to Louis and Madeline (Six) Van Melkebeke. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Camiel Joseph Albrecht, and oldest son, Ronald Lee Albrecht. She is survived by her children, Kathy, Karen (Robin), Larry (Linda) Linda (Jim) and daughter-in-law, Deby; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Alice and Camiel moved to Tucson with their family in 1951. Alice enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant for over 10 years and an active member of TOPS for over 50 years. She was also a member of numerous other clubs and volunteer organizations. She was an avid sports fan, especially when her children and grandchildren were participants. In their retirement, Alice and Camiel enjoyed camping with Tucson Family Campers for over 20 years and took many excursions around the country, visiting friends and family. Alice, a long-time member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Tucson where services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 with internment in Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , . Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. (742-7901). Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary