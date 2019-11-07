Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Rowena (Bell) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Memorial service 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church 915 E. Fourth St. Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Alice Rowena (Bell)



98, passed away on October 31, 2019, three days short of her 99th birthday. Born in Gilbert, Iowa on November 3, 1920, she was the fifth of six children of Herbert and Grace Bell and grew up via farm living. Alice was married to Tommy Thompson on Easter and his birthday in April 1939, a "college boy," attending school at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. After Tommy was drafted by the Army, Alice returned home to Gilbert, Iowa, bringing with her a baby daughter, Patricia. Four years later, son Michael was born.



In the summer of 1951, Tommy and Alice packed up their worldly goods in a home-made trailer, and set out for the warmer climate of Tucson, Arizona. They prospered in the desert while raising their family. Alice worked as a high school secretary while staying busy as a Master Gardener. For five decades, she created beautiful floral arrangements for the altar and congregation at First United Methodist Church. Alice was a Life Member of the National Garden Club, President of the Tucson Garden Club and an accredited judge for the Men's Garden Club of Tucson. Their green thumbs carried over into their own home where they built a lush greenhouse encompassing the entire backyard of their city lot, just minutes from the University of Arizona. Ever the Wildcat fanatics they were football season ticket holders for decades. Alice was an excellent seamstress, cook, and baker, famous for her candy cane cookies and cranberry salad recipes. Amazingly, she also found time to send care packages all over the world filled with homemade love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice is survived by her daughter, Patricia; son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Judy; four grandchildren, Lee (April), Mary (Sam), little Jimmy (Vikki) and Rob (Becky) and ten great-grandchildren who will proudly continue on their gardening legacy for generations to come.



Alice's Memorial Service will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon, First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in memory of Alice Thompson to the Tucson Garden Club. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.







