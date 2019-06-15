SGORLON, Alice



Born and raised in Douglas, Arizona, Alice was the daughter of John T. Weir (Jack) and Gregoria Peralta Weir. She is survived by her three children, Mary E. Hackbarth (Fred), John R. Ward and Diane R. Reece (Harry). She has seven grandchildren, Colin, Dallas, Lauren, Julien, Francois, Zachary, Jonathan and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, Jim Weir (Laila) of Washington State as well as many nieces and nephews. Our Mom was loving and kind. She was a giver, not a taker which was reflected in all aspects of her life. A hard-working woman, she was employed by A.J. Bayless and Safeway for many years in Douglas. She resided for the past 36 years in Tucson with her late husband, Al Sgorlon. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Robert J. Ward "Bob" and their daughter, Janet. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. at 10:00 a.m. She passed away peacefully in Colorado where she lived with Mary and Fred, and our family thanks them for taking good care of her over the last 2½ years. Love you Mom.