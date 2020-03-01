Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Udall. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at our home Send Flowers Obituary

UDALL, Alice



Mrs. Udall, Alice, or Auntie Alice, or Hurricane Alice - as many knew her - was born December 3, 1931 in Los Angeles and died February 18, 2020 in Tucson. She was a giver, not a taker. She was a worker. Mrs. Udall is survived by her daughters, Linda and Laura; two grandchildren, Burr, her husband of 65 years - and all the other "family" that she brought in to her heart and loved. She will be missed.Alice graduated from the U of A in 1954 and went to work as a probation officer for the Pima County Juvenile Court. Her passion and focus was on helping children who had been abused, neglected or just needed help. Over the course of her career she worked for several local children's service and advocacy organizations (including the then Arizona Children's Home). She received her master's degree in social work from ASU in 1971 and was a professor and field supervisor for the school as well.Between 1965 and 1985 Alice served on numerous local and national boards of directors including: La Frontera, Tucson Job Corps, the Governor's Counsel on Juvenile Justice and Prevention, the Child Welfare League of America and the National Committee on the Prevention of Child Abuse. Undoubtedly the jewel in her crown was the appointment by President Carter in 1978 to the National Advisory Committee for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, based in Washington DC, where she served for three years.Thanks to all those who cared for Alice and to TMC Hospice. No gifts or flowers, please. Charitable contributions to honor Mrs. Udall may be made to the Arizona Children's Association or any charitable organization of your choice. Personal friends and acquaintances can offer condolences and remembrances to the family at











UDALL, AliceMrs. Udall, Alice, or Auntie Alice, or Hurricane Alice - as many knew her - was born December 3, 1931 in Los Angeles and died February 18, 2020 in Tucson. She was a giver, not a taker. She was a worker. Mrs. Udall is survived by her daughters, Linda and Laura; two grandchildren, Burr, her husband of 65 years - and all the other "family" that she brought in to her heart and loved. She will be missed.Alice graduated from the U of A in 1954 and went to work as a probation officer for the Pima County Juvenile Court. Her passion and focus was on helping children who had been abused, neglected or just needed help. Over the course of her career she worked for several local children's service and advocacy organizations (including the then Arizona Children's Home). She received her master's degree in social work from ASU in 1971 and was a professor and field supervisor for the school as well.Between 1965 and 1985 Alice served on numerous local and national boards of directors including: La Frontera, Tucson Job Corps, the Governor's Counsel on Juvenile Justice and Prevention, the Child Welfare League of America and the National Committee on the Prevention of Child Abuse. Undoubtedly the jewel in her crown was the appointment by President Carter in 1978 to the National Advisory Committee for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, based in Washington DC, where she served for three years.Thanks to all those who cared for Alice and to TMC Hospice. No gifts or flowers, please. Charitable contributions to honor Mrs. Udall may be made to the Arizona Children's Association or any charitable organization of your choice. Personal friends and acquaintances can offer condolences and remembrances to the family at [email protected] Celebration of her life will occur on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at our home, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close