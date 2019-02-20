ESCOTO, Alisha May (McGhee) 12/16/1986 - 2/17/2019 Her creativity, sensitivity, love for people and for dogs will be greatly missed. She was passionate about her web design profession, music, choir activities, fostering dogs and dog sitting, the mountains, family, and her husband. Alisha is survived by her husband, Arrow; parents, Sean and Janet McGhee; brother, Gannon McGhee and his wife, Rebekah; sister, Amy Williams and her husband, Dan; nieces, Addison and Macie Williams; grandparents, Harold and Donna McGhee and Vivial Earley and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. A Celebration of Alisha's Life will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.gofundme.com/alisha-we-love-you? or smilingdogrescue.com. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
|
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2019