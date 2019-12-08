Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Service East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KIVEL, Alvin



passed away at his home in Tucson on November 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Al was born in Loma Linda, CA on November 11, 1926, and moved to Tucson when he was two. He attended Mansfeld Jr. High and Tucson High School, graduating in 1944. After high school he joined the Navy and then returned to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. Al was a gifted athlete who played basketball and baseball at Mansfeld Jr. High School, Tucson High School and the University of Arizona and later became a competitive tennis player. He won the High School State Basketball Championship in 1943 was inducted to Arizona Basketball Hall of Fame in 1969 and eventualy becoming the Men's National Doubles Senior Hardcourt Champion. Al was one of the charter members of the Tucson Conquistadors.



Al married his high school sweetheart, Janice Friedman in 1949. Together they built a life together for 70 years. They had three children, Karen, Sheri and Bob and family always came first to Al. He was an avid supporter of U of A sports, believed strongly in philanthropy benefiting Tucson and Jewish community and was a respected businessman. Al is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janice Kivel; daughters, Karen Kivel, Sheri Kleiman and son, Bob Kivel: grandchildren, Michelle Ferreira, Kimberly Weberg, Ben Kleiman, Beth Kleiman, Leslie Conzemius, Ali Gustafson and Sean Kivel; great-grandchildren, Gus, Caylie, Parker, Elle and Mila. Services were held on December 2, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, with Rabbi Stephanie Aaron officiating. Donations may be made to the Jewish Family & Children's Services (JFCS), the University of Arizona Cancer Center or a .







KIVEL, Alvinpassed away at his home in Tucson on November 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Al was born in Loma Linda, CA on November 11, 1926, and moved to Tucson when he was two. He attended Mansfeld Jr. High and Tucson High School, graduating in 1944. After high school he joined the Navy and then returned to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. Al was a gifted athlete who played basketball and baseball at Mansfeld Jr. High School, Tucson High School and the University of Arizona and later became a competitive tennis player. He won the High School State Basketball Championship in 1943 was inducted to Arizona Basketball Hall of Fame in 1969 and eventualy becoming the Men's National Doubles Senior Hardcourt Champion. Al was one of the charter members of the Tucson Conquistadors.Al married his high school sweetheart, Janice Friedman in 1949. Together they built a life together for 70 years. They had three children, Karen, Sheri and Bob and family always came first to Al. He was an avid supporter of U of A sports, believed strongly in philanthropy benefiting Tucson and Jewish community and was a respected businessman. Al is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janice Kivel; daughters, Karen Kivel, Sheri Kleiman and son, Bob Kivel: grandchildren, Michelle Ferreira, Kimberly Weberg, Ben Kleiman, Beth Kleiman, Leslie Conzemius, Ali Gustafson and Sean Kivel; great-grandchildren, Gus, Caylie, Parker, Elle and Mila. Services were held on December 2, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, with Rabbi Stephanie Aaron officiating. Donations may be made to the Jewish Family & Children's Services (JFCS), the University of Arizona Cancer Center or a . Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close