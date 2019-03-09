SOTO, Amelia C. In Loving Memory of Amelia C. Soto, born November 11, 1961 in Illinois, died March 4, 2019. She was honorary discharged after serving nine years in the Army. She worked for Hughes Aircraft as a Manufacturing Technician for 12 years. She retired from Raytheon after working 19 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always lived her life to the fullest. Survived by husband of 38 years, David; children, Andrea and David Jr.; grandchildren, Mia, Yarisa and Carlos. Visitation 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's the Evangelist Parish.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 9, 2019