59, died in a rip current doing what she loved, swimming at Wrightsville Beach, NC on April 22, 2019. Born December 31, 1959, in Walnut Creek, CA. Amy lived life at the speed of light. She graduated high school at 16 and entered the world of higher learning on scholarship. She earned her BA from the Univ. of Missouri-Columbia at 19, and a PhD in Spanish from Univ. of Southern CA by 23. Amy was a widely published authority on Spanish Golden Age Literature, a popular and beloved professor, and a wise administrator. She taught at Occidental College, was Associate Head of the Univ. of Arizona Dept of Spanish & Portuguese, and was Department Head at Univ. of North Carolina Greensboro. She brought people together with her happiness, humor, friendship, superb cooking, joyful dancing, laughter, and wisdom informed by experience. She is survived by son, Erik Ceron; mother, Clara (Aasland) Williamsen; sister, Tora Williamsen-Berry, John Berry and their son, Pablo; partner, Cleveland McLemore and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. Donations to a scholarship fund in her name can be made to the UA Foundation through







