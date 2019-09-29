RODRIGUEZ, Anacleto M.
Navy veteran of World War II, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on December 13, 1925 to Manuel and Concepcion Rodriguez. He is survived by his children, Fred (Grace), Ruben (Frances) Rodriguez and Lucy (Carlos) Amparano; siblings, Manuel (Olga) Rodriguez and Celia (Eddie+) Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by wife, Rosario; son, Raul G. Rodriguez and grandson, John Paul Amparano; siblings, Rita (Ernesto) Duarte, Juanita (Alex) Santa Cruz and numerous family members of the Granillo family of the Elysian Grove neighborhood. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Saint Augustine Cathedral, with a Rosary at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will follow at a later date at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019