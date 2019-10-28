In Loving Memory of



AKPAN, Andikan



1990 - 2011



Andikan we were crushed by your passing but to this day I'm thankful to have been given 21 years to witness the man you were becoming and the life you were forging for yourself. During your life the roots of your personality and influence ran deep and formed a connection with many people. So while the void created by your absence pains each of us, it has also pushed us to try and excel in your honor. Like we know you would have. There's nothing I wish more than just one more glance at your face as you see the effect your life has had on all of us. But I know for a fact I can feel your bright smile gleam on us each and every day. Akpan Eka, we thank God for gracing us with a brother and son like you. We will cherish moments we had forever.



Nnyin iye ma fi ke nsinsi. Family







