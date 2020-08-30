1/1
Andrea Joy North
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH, Andrea Joy

beloved wife of Matthew North of Tucson, AZ and beloved daughter of Paul and Judy Todd of Greenville, IN., passed into Grace unexpectedly July 28, 2020, while staying at her family summer residence in Maine. After High School in Pennsylvania she obtained BS and MBA degrees from the University of Arizona. In October 1997 she married Matthew North, her husband of 23 years. She is also survived by siblings, Kevin, Dana and Trevor Todd; daughters, Rachael Colley, Victoria North, Alexandria North and two granddaughters, Penelope and Adelyn Colley. A Celebration-of-Life Service will take place in Tucson at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020. Contributions may be made in memory of Andee North to the SAPC mission committee, 7650 North Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. https://www.sapctucson.org/giving/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
St Andrews Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved