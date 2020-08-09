1/1
Andrew Russell Sinderman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINDERMAN, Andrew

(Andy) Russell

June 3, 1988 - July 29, 2020

Rest in Peace

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 the world became a darker place when Andrew Russell Sinderman, age 32, left this world to enter his eternal home in Heaven. Lovingly nicknamed "Sunshine" by his family and loved ones, Andrew was known to light up any room with his bright blue eyes and beautiful smile. His family and friends remember him as one of the warmest and funniest people they knew. His laughter was contagious, and he always knew what to say to make people laugh.

Andrew was born June 3, 1988 to parents Marvin and Sharon at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, Washington. As a computer science major, Andrew looked forward to graduating and starting the rest of his life with the love of his life, Cailee Anne Tannous. His passion for video games, specifically World of Warcraft, was surpassed only by his love for his dogs, Maverick, Lily, Nash, and Shea. Everyone who knew Andrew knew how much he loved his family with all his heart and how much he was loved by his whole family.

Andrew is survived by his beautiful bride, Cailee Tannous; parents, Marvin Sinderman, Jessica Spytek, Sharon Fields, and Tom Jefferson; sister, Stephanie Wells and niece Morgan and nephews Kenlon, Alexander, and Cameron; and best friend and brother, John Sinderman. Although his life on Earth has ended, Andrew joins his grandparents; beloved late-stepfather, Greg Fields; and other loved ones in rejoicing in the eternal Kingdom of the Lord.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we respectfully ask that you make a donation to a local animal charity or the Reid Park Zoo where Andrew and Cailee loved to visit together. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved