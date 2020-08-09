SINDERMAN, Andrew



(Andy) Russell



June 3, 1988 - July 29, 2020



Rest in Peace



On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 the world became a darker place when Andrew Russell Sinderman, age 32, left this world to enter his eternal home in Heaven. Lovingly nicknamed "Sunshine" by his family and loved ones, Andrew was known to light up any room with his bright blue eyes and beautiful smile. His family and friends remember him as one of the warmest and funniest people they knew. His laughter was contagious, and he always knew what to say to make people laugh.



Andrew was born June 3, 1988 to parents Marvin and Sharon at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, Washington. As a computer science major, Andrew looked forward to graduating and starting the rest of his life with the love of his life, Cailee Anne Tannous. His passion for video games, specifically World of Warcraft, was surpassed only by his love for his dogs, Maverick, Lily, Nash, and Shea. Everyone who knew Andrew knew how much he loved his family with all his heart and how much he was loved by his whole family.



Andrew is survived by his beautiful bride, Cailee Tannous; parents, Marvin Sinderman, Jessica Spytek, Sharon Fields, and Tom Jefferson; sister, Stephanie Wells and niece Morgan and nephews Kenlon, Alexander, and Cameron; and best friend and brother, John Sinderman. Although his life on Earth has ended, Andrew joins his grandparents; beloved late-stepfather, Greg Fields; and other loved ones in rejoicing in the eternal Kingdom of the Lord.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, we respectfully ask that you make a donation to a local animal charity or the Reid Park Zoo where Andrew and Cailee loved to visit together. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.









