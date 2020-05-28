SMITH, AndyPassed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in September of 1958, he grew up in Willcox, AZ. He loved God and his Country. Andy's true passion was team roping. He was a heeler, but to be exact, a lefthanded heeler, a most difficult task. He achieved his goal when he earned two spots in the 2018 WSTR (World Series of Team Roping) finals in Las Vegas, NV. We miss our big handsome Zurdo… Family and Friends will gather this Saturday, May 30, 2020. For more Info, please email us at aokcsmith@gmail.com