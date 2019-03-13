LETO, Angela of Tucson passed away March 8, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn in 1918 and attended Girls Commercial High School. She married Tony Leto in 1946. They moved to Tucson from Valley Stream, NY in 1993. Angela's husband, Tony and daughter, Mary preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Anthony (Susan) and Frank (Margaret) Leto; grandchildren, Lucas (Layla), Graham (Jessica) Leto and Chloe (Kevin) Coetzee; great-grandson, Grayson Leto. Angela loved and was beloved by numerous nieces and nephews in Tucson and around the U.S. Thank you to Pacifica and TMC Hospice. Viewing will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. No flowers. Donate to . Thanks to all of Angela's friends and family.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 13, 2019