MORRIS, Angela "Angie"
Angie was born in NYC on July 15, 1943 to Leonardo and Rosaria Quagliata and passed suddenly on August 21, 2019. Angie was a devoted wife to husband, John P. Morris. She was John's caregiver and business partner for many years. Angie and John attended both Sts. Peter and Paul Church and St. Francis Cabrini and have many friends from both churches. Brother, Joseph (Virginia); nieces, Rosemarie and Valerie; great-nephew, Brandon; sister, Vita Bianco (Joseph); nieces, Claudette and Roseanne. Everyone who knew Angie will miss her greatly. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Church on Campbell Avenue, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019