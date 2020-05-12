MASTRIA, Carmelite Priest Angelo



The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., who died at the age of 89 on May 5, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Angelo was born to (the late) Tomasso Mastria and (the late) Concetta (Donato) Mastria on August 19, 1930, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. His given name at baptism was Albert. He is predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Frank and his sister, Mary Rock, and is survived by his sister, Margaret Mastria. Albert professed simple vows on September 3, 1952, taking the religious name of Angelo. He attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He professed solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 3, 1955 and was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 26, 1958. Father Angelo served seven years as associate pastor in Santiago, Chile and one year in Massachusetts and then as pastor in various parish in both Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. In the Fall of 2019, he retired to Sunrise at River Road, where he remained until his death. Given the current pandemic situation, Fr. Angelo's services will be private with burial in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. May he rest in peace. Donations in honor of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., may be made to: The Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561. For further information on the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., or the Order of Carmelites, please contact Ken Pino, Director of Communications, at (630) 971-0724.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store