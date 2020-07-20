1/1
Anita Marie Villarreal
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VILLARREAL, Anita Marie

64 years old, of Tucson, Arizona, died in the early hours of July 5, 2020 after fighting like a warrior against stage four ovarian cancer for three years, and dying due to complications of Covid-19. Anita was born on October 17, 1955 to Thomas and Esperanza Gastelum in St. Helena, California. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was six years old. Anita graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1974 where she met her husband, Narciso M. Villarreal. After graduating from Sunnyside, the couple wed on September 28, 1973, and had four children; Amy (Ruben) Villarreal-Orantez, Debra Villarreal, Philip (Maurita) Villarreal, and Narciso Villarreal. Anita was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Narciso, along with many beloved siblings, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters; (Hopie, Cathy, and Cordell), along with many beloved family members. The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to San Martin de Porres where there will be a visitation, rosary, and funeral service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Rosary
San Martin de Porres
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
San Martin de Porres
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
San Martin de Porres
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
South Lawn Cemetery
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
5202958407
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved