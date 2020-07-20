VILLARREAL, Anita Marie



64 years old, of Tucson, Arizona, died in the early hours of July 5, 2020 after fighting like a warrior against stage four ovarian cancer for three years, and dying due to complications of Covid-19. Anita was born on October 17, 1955 to Thomas and Esperanza Gastelum in St. Helena, California. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was six years old. Anita graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1974 where she met her husband, Narciso M. Villarreal. After graduating from Sunnyside, the couple wed on September 28, 1973, and had four children; Amy (Ruben) Villarreal-Orantez, Debra Villarreal, Philip (Maurita) Villarreal, and Narciso Villarreal. Anita was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Narciso, along with many beloved siblings, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters; (Hopie, Cathy, and Cordell), along with many beloved family members. The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to San Martin de Porres where there will be a visitation, rosary, and funeral service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store