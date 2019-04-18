MCCLELLAND, Ann Cherryman Ann Cherryman McClelland passed away March 26, 2019 at her beloved home in Tucson, Arizona. Born in 1951 in Honolulu, Hawaii, she spent her early life in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design in 1976. Ann was a gifted and award-winning graphic designer. Beginning in 1991, she applied her energy and creativity to a new career in archaeology, earning a master's degree in this subject from George Mason University. She worked on scores of archaeological projects in Virginia and Arizona, including an innovative underwater survey of prehistoric sites in Fairfax County, Virginia, which she designed and directed. In 1995, she moved with her husband, John to Tucson. Ann was passionate about the flora, fauna, and cultures of the Southwest. Her spirit, intelligence, creativity, and wit left an indelible impression with friends, family, and co-workers. She is survived by her husband, John McClelland; sister, Constance Saunders and niece, Kaytren Saunders. A Memorial Service will take place later this year in Virginia Beach. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary