Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann MCCLELLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Cherryman MCCLELLAND

Obituary Condolences

Ann Cherryman MCCLELLAND Obituary
MCCLELLAND, Ann Cherryman Ann Cherryman McClelland passed away March 26, 2019 at her beloved home in Tucson, Arizona. Born in 1951 in Honolulu, Hawaii, she spent her early life in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design in 1976. Ann was a gifted and award-winning graphic designer. Beginning in 1991, she applied her energy and creativity to a new career in archaeology, earning a master's degree in this subject from George Mason University. She worked on scores of archaeological projects in Virginia and Arizona, including an innovative underwater survey of prehistoric sites in Fairfax County, Virginia, which she designed and directed. In 1995, she moved with her husband, John to Tucson. Ann was passionate about the flora, fauna, and cultures of the Southwest. Her spirit, intelligence, creativity, and wit left an indelible impression with friends, family, and co-workers. She is survived by her husband, John McClelland; sister, Constance Saunders and niece, Kaytren Saunders. A Memorial Service will take place later this year in Virginia Beach. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Desert Sunset
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset
Download Now