VAN HOOK, Ann Florence
Passed away with her family by her side on May 1, 2019 at 10:38 a.m. Ann graduated from Bloomington High in 1960. She married Fred Van Hook in 1961 and moved to Tucson in 1972. She graduated from Pima College with certification as both a radiology and radiation technician treating patients with cancer for 25 years. She went back to college and received a bachelors and masters degree in counseling. As a licensed counselor she treated multiple patients ultimately in her own solo practice as an EMDR specialist. She is survived by her husband of 57 years; her daughter, Rita and her son, Bill; three grandchildren, Diana, Max and Laila. She will be missed! In leu of flowers and gifts, please send all contributions to the Arizona . Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019