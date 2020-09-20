MOORE, Ann LaurieOn the morning of September 6, 2020, the angels came calling for our beautiful mother. We were truly blessed to have had such an amazing, kind, sparkly, sweet, loving, classy mom. She was a highly respected realtor in Tucson for over 30 years and was very involved in charitable community work throughout her life. She was a true blue, loyal friend and a stellar role model. Ann Laurie peacefully left this earth, at her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by five children, Will (Valerie), Liz Van Loan (Steve), Robert (Jennifer), Thomas, Eddie (Carri); 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ann Laurie's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date...to be announced. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.