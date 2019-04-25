VAN ALYEA, Ann Louise 92, passed on April 3, 2019, peacefully and from natural causes. Born in Chicago, IL, Ann earned two University degrees, travelled the world, was an executive at IBM, and taught at UCLA. President of many clubs and charitable organizations. Ann also founded a thriving meditation group. Ann is survived by two sons, Thomas and Jeffrey; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Dominick and Andrew. Predeceased by her two husbands, Jack and William, and her daughter, Star Ann. She will be missed and loved. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019