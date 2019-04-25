Ann Louise VAN ALYEA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Louise VAN ALYEA.
Service Information
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ
85705
(520)-347-4443
Obituary
Send Flowers

VAN ALYEA, Ann Louise 92, passed on April 3, 2019, peacefully and from natural causes. Born in Chicago, IL, Ann earned two University degrees, travelled the world, was an executive at IBM, and taught at UCLA. President of many clubs and charitable organizations. Ann also founded a thriving meditation group. Ann is survived by two sons, Thomas and Jeffrey; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Dominick and Andrew. Predeceased by her two husbands, Jack and William, and her daughter, Star Ann. She will be missed and loved. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019
bullet UCLA
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.