CALKINS, Ann M. We said Goodbye to Ann, a Mom, Grandma, Aunt and Friend on March 11, 2019 at the age of 91. She was married 65 years to Les Calkins, and raised three children. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling over the years with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed. There will be a Memorial Service, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. South Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. CALKINS.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019