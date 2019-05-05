PEPPER, Anna Frances
63, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born in Tucson on February 15, 1956, a daughter of Edward F. and Armida L. Pepper. Anna's beautiful spirit and kindness will be missed by all. Survivors include her father, Edward F. Pepper Sr.; her loving companion, Marco Flores; siblings, Caroline Darimont (Roland), Edward F. Pepper Jr. (Kathy), Daniel Pepper, Joseph Pepper (Suzy), Julie Printz (Randy) and Mary Margaret Pepper and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her mother, Armida, in 2018. A Rosary Service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson 520-888-1111, followed by a graveside service at Holy Hope Cemetery, Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019