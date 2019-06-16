Graves, Anna Jones
88, died on June 8, 2019. Born in Cologne, Germany she immigrated to Great Barrington, MA in 1950. She was a Real Estate Agent in Reston, VA and Tucson, AZ and was a member of the German American Club of Tucson, the Tucson Sunbonnet Club, and Tanque Verde Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Bob and daughter, Gwen. She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Rick (Tammy) Jones and Bill Jones and grandsons, Travis Jones and Jacob Jones. A private celebration of life is planned.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019