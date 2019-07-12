FULTON, Anna Summers



April 21, 1930 - June 27, 2019



Anna Summers Fulton died in Tucson, AZ on June 27, 2019 of complications related to heart disease. Born in Washington D.C. in 1930, Anna grew up in Tucson, AZ and attended Tucson High School, where she met and eventually married her future husband, her beloved Douglas Fulton. She and Doug both attended the University of Arizona where she received a bachelor's degree in Education, made many life-long friends through the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and started her teaching career in Tucson area schools. Anna and Doug moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan in June of 1950, and after raising two children, Anna went on to earn a Master's degree in Special Education from the University of Michigan and continued her teaching career in the Ann Arbor Public Schools District, primarily at Angel Elementary School. She is remembered fondly by many of her students as someone who instilled joy in learning using art, music, and reading. Anna was also very active in the Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation department teaching art and dance classes to kids during the summer break. In 1966, Anna participated in the inaugural Headstart program for underprivileged pre-kindergarten children. Anna and Doug returned to Tucson for retirement in 1988. In addition to her passion for education and teaching children, Anna loved dance and music and shared Doug's love of the outdoors and the environment, especially including bird watching, and she enjoyed serving as a Docent for the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum in retirement. The entire Fulton family has been active in local Audubon societies. Anna was preceded in death by husband, Doug and is survived by son, Bruce (Lorrane McPherson) and daughter, Andrea (Randy Higgins). Arrangements are handled by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Church in Tucson, AZ. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent to The Nature Conservancy or the St. Philips Preservation and Endowment Foundation. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019