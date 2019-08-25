Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church
FULTON, Anna Summers

A Memorial and Committal Service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church for Anna Summers Fulton. Anna died in Tucson, AZ on June 27, 2019 at age 89 of complications related to heart disease. Family, friends and acquaintances are invited to the service and a short reception following to honor her life and passing. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the St. Philips Preservation and Endowment Foundation or the Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019
