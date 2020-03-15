WATT, Annalyn
Annalyn was set free from earth-bound limitations on March 8, 2020 at the distinguished age of 89. She had a loving, generous and wise spirit. If you knew her, you would not forget her. Achieving a M.Ed. at UA in mid-life, she distinguished herself as a Special Education administrator in TUSD. After retirement she devoted herself to serving and growing in P.E.O., her Church, and The Society of Companions of the Holy Cross. Annalyn looked at life as an adventure. She was a source of light and inspiration. She leaves to carry on her love: daughter, Malana (Randy) Corn; son, John (Meg) Watt; grandchildren, Solera (Justin) Valdez, James Watt, Mamie Watt; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be Monday, March 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. St. Philips in-the-Hills Church. Call church to verify. Remembrances to Imago Dei Middle School, 55 N 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701 or The Amerind Foundation Museum, 2100 N Amerind Rd, Dragoon, AZ 85609. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION AND BURIAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020