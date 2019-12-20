URBANEC, Anne M.



was born March 21, 1922 in Dickinson, N.D., and died in Tucson, December 1, 2019 from complications from a stroke at age 97. She was the daughter of Anna and Peter Steffan of Dickinson, N.D. Anne attended schools in Dickinson, then married her high school sweetheart, George J. Urbanec on February 7, 1941. She taught school when they were first married. They were married 64 years. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; her son, Randolph "Randy", and her daughter, Sherrie. She is survived by her daughter, Kim McFarren (Jim) and her children, April Kacic, Jordan (Salisha and their son Hunter) Kacic, George Kacic, Carly Kacic and Alexandra Kacic; her grandson, Ryan (Kristen) Urbanec and their children, Danica, Alexander and Charles John "CJ".



In 1945, George and Anne purchased a Ford dealership in Glendive, MT, Urbanec Motors, Inc. In 1981, their son Randy purchased the business. George and Anne moved to Tucson, AZ in 1993.



Anne had loved to golf, cook, play bridge, travel, spend time with family and friends, and the AZ Wildcats! Anne's love of her familly was enormous; she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they cherished her right back. "She was the best Gramma, ever!"



A Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius Church. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fellowship Square, Villa IV Oasis in the Clubhouse.








