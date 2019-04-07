Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Anne S. HARMAN

Anne S. HARMAN Obituary
HARMAN, Anne S. 80, of Tucson, Arizona died March 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jefferson "Jeff" H. Harman and two sons, Dr. Jefferson H. Harman MD (Jay), and Christopher S. Harman Esq. (Chris), and six grandchildren. Family and friends miss her tremendously. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday April 12, 2019 at Christ the King Episcopal Church. A reception at the Church will follow. Please make a donation to Christ the King Episcopal Church rather than flowers. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019
