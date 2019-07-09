GARCIA, Annie A.
80, July 4, 2019. Our beloved wife and mother, and sister passed peacefully in the presence of her family in the early morning hours of July 4th. Annie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe R Garcia; four children, Elizabeth, Andrew, Michael and Anthony; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, one sister and three brothers. Annie retired after 30 years from Tucson Electric Power Company and then began a successful career in real estate. Annie will be forever remembered for her unwavering faith and unconditional love for her family and friends. We love you and your memory is forever engraved in our hearts. Rest in Peace. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Church, 801 N. Grande Avenue, Tucson, Arizona. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 9 to July 10, 2019