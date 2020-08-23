1/1
Anthony "Tony" Cocio
COCIO, Anthony "Tony"

59, went home to Jesus on August 16, 2020. He was met with abounding joy by Manny and Bea, his parents and Damie, his brother. He leaves a huge hole in the heart of his sister, Maryanne and her husband, Tedd. He will also be missed by many cousins and his caregiver of many years, Delia. Thanks to staff at Sandruby and Family Hospice Care for their support the last years of his life. Originally expected to survive only a few days, love and prayers led to a long and fulfilling life. He loved anything red, the Arizona Wildcats, Bowling, WWE, riding the van and going to his day program. But, he enjoyed eating most of all. In his innocence, God gave Tony a great love to share with others and the great gift of loving Tony right back. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Maryanne. I remember Tony as such a sweet, cheerful soul and you were the best sister he could have had. May you find comfort in your memories and knowing he is reunited with his dad & mom and brother.
Diana Cort
Friend
August 22, 2020
Hi Maryann. I am so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers.
Maggie Amado
Classmate
