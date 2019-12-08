CAPANNA, Anthony Frank Jr.,
passed away, December 1, 2019 at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center in Walsenburg, CO.
He was born in Pueblo, Colorado to parents Anthony Frank Capanna Sr. and Rose Soldano. They were proud Italian immigrants and lived at the foot of the "Goat Hill/Smelter" community. Anthony went to Centennial High School and left his junior year to join the Merchant Marines. He served from 1944-1950 as Chief Refrigeration Engineer. Anthony loved the sea and seeing the world. He traveled on 14 ships and completed 4 trips around the world. Anthony went back to Pueblo to help his mom and to work at his dad's garage. He took over the garage after his dad's death and also started an auto dealership.
Anthony was a Golden Gloves boxer, exercise and health advocate. He was a tough and courageous fighter his whole life. He continued in his career to sell cars and manage car dealerships in both Colorado and Tucson, Arizona. Anthony is survived by his three sons, Rocco (Rebecca), Marty (Renee) and Carl (Jill); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Rita Morneau (Mike) and first wife, Gloria Trujillo (25 years). He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Capanna and second wife, Betty. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery, 1706 Roselawn Rd., in Pueblo, CO at 11:00 a.m. Reception immediately following at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Rd. Arrangements by TG MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019