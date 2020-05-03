BANKEMPER, Anthony Joseph "Tony"



65, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on April 22, 2020.



Tony was born January 28, 1955 in Phoenix, AZ, to his father, Al "Bud" and Ann Bankemper (deceased). Tony graduated from Saguaro High school in 1974 and retired from Tucson Unified School District (TUSD).



Tony loved fishing and bowling.



He is survived by his wife, Caroline; Caroline's children, Don and Royal; Tony's father, Al "Bud"; four brothers, Mike, Steve, John and David; five nephews and two nieces.



While faced with challenges in life, Tony never backed down. If you ever met him, he would remember you and you would remember him. He had that way about him.



He will be missed by all that knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









