78, passed away on July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Eddie "Lalo" Holguin. Surviving children, Betty (Fernando), Victoria (Lorenzo), Terry (Joe) and David (Angie); 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, siblings, Mike (Debbie), Frank (Manuela), Ramon, Margie, and Helen. Visitation will be held at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS, Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Mass will follow at St. Augustine Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019
