Antonio "Tony" Guerra
GUERRA, Antonio "Tony"

80, was called to Heaven September 26, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years, he then continued to work with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and retired after 21 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria T. Guerra, and their children, Jose (Sharon), Rick (Teresa), Maria E. Price, Tony, Maggie, Diana, Frank, Pete; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows at 10:00 a.m.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
