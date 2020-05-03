PALMA, Antonio V.



84, peacefully received his angel wings on April 25, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Belen of 52 years; parents, Severo and Clemencia Palma; sister, Esther Palma and son-in-law, Larry Rodriguez. He is survived by children, Elaine, Eileen, Christine (Ernest), Antonio Jr. (Sintia); brother, Severo (Jeanette); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduating from Benson High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served abroad in France and was recruited to play on the USAF National Baseball Team. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After being Honorably Discharged, he returned to his home state of Arizona. He retired after 35 years of service from the City of Tucson, Water Department. Antonio always had Mariachi music playing in the background, even bought himself an accordion to try playing along. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, Sunday brunch with the family and playing Keno at the casino. Every October was especially important to him as he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Also known as Sonny, Coot, Mr. P, Tata, or simply Pops, he was loved by all who knew him. We will miss listening to the stories he shared about living in Benson as a youngster, learning how to cook at the Palma restaurant, life in France and his wise and whimsical conversations or calling one of us "scandalous". He loved us all unconditionally while teaching us the importance of having faith in GOD, being good citizens and being dedicated to family. Pops, you taught us well. His kind and gentle soul has now transitioned to be with his beloved Belen, who he missed immensely. He can now say, "Honey, I'm Home!" Mass and Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.













