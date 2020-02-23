Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardis Elaine Peacock Jerden. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Catalina State Park Send Flowers Obituary

JERDEN, Ardis Elaine Peacock



soul soared into heaven February 15, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, her home for the last three plus years. Daughter of Arthur Edwin Peacock and Hazel Belle Sutliff Peacock she was born in Flint, Michigan on September 28, 1923. Ardie spent most of her life in Indianapolis and then Bloomington after she retired from the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Married 25 years to Charles Cleatis Jerden , who died in 1969. She is survived by their four children, Chuck Jerden, Susan Gorbett, Jonathan Jerden and Mary Jayne Jerden. "GG" loved and was so proud of her grandchildren, Stephanie, Cleat, Christy, Cody, Amanda, Chelsea, Elyse, Taylor, Wesley, Colby, Karley and her great- grandchildren, Holt, Hunter, Lainey, Mason, Evelyn, Kyla, Madelyn, Taliana, Kate, Ethan, Olivia and great-great-grandchild, Hensley. Ardie loved playing the piano and singing, believing that music is the sound track of your life. She lived her life honoring one of her favorite sayings of Albert Schweitzer, "Example is not the main thing in influencing others, it is the only thing." She willed her body to the University of Arizona. A Celebration of her life will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at Catalina State Park picnic area at 4:00 p.m. Donations in her name can be made to the charity close to your heart or to Harbor Lights Hospice. Max Ehrmann's "Desiderata" was one of her favorite inspirations, "Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy."







