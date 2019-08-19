Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Arizeder Urreiztieta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arizeder Urreiztieta

Arizeder Urreiztieta Obituary
URREIZTIETA, Arizeder

Arizeder was called from Tucson to Heaven by His Savior on August 15, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with lymphoma. He is predeceased by his father, Iñaki Urreiztieta; mother, Belén Mosquera de Urreiztieta; and nephew, Lezo Urreiztieta; as well as many relatives around the world. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne Iauco and daughter, Belén Luisa; as well as his siblings Irel, Lirain (Marisol) and Izaro (Melissa) Urreiztieta. They, a niece and nephews, and many relatives in his and Dianne's family mourn his loss. A Requiem Mass will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Philips in the Hills. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery the following day. For further information contact ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, at 520-742-7901. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lezo Urreiztieta Scholarship Fund at the UofA, or .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
