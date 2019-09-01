Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel 5150 N. Valley View Road Tucson , AZ View Map Interment 12:00 PM AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Marana , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ARAMBULO, Armando



July 27, 1937 - August 24, 2019



age 82, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, August 24, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Sotero and Catalina (Ruiz) Arambulo. Armando is survived by his sister, Lydia Zamarripa, Long Beach, CA and his brother, Hector (Connie) from Pueblo, CO; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Facio, Los Angeles, CA and by his loving wife, Dora; two sons, Robert (Helen) and Michael (Paula); granddaughters, Mikayla, Sunny Rae and Amy; two step-grandsons; three great-grandchildren; three nieces, two nephews (one deceased) and adopted Ornelas family. Armando enlisted in the Air Force after high school and was stationed in France as a top secret Crypto Operator. Armando married his high school sweetheart, Dora and were married for 61 years. After the Air Force they settled in East Whittier, CA. He enjoyed being an Allstate Insurance Agent for 33 years where he won many awards and made many life-long friends. Their retirement destination was Tucson, AZ where they enjoyed their new home for 22 years and continued traveling. He loved music from Mariachi to Opera, UCLA sports and especially horse racing. He owned horses which raced in the US and Mexico. He enjoyed being a father to his two sons and supported them in their interests. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson. Interment will be at AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana, AZ on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The family requests that In lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Armando's name to Parkinson Wellness Recovery, 134 W. Ft. Lowell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705 or make donations at







