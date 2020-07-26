ROTSTEIN, Arthur H.



a longtime journalist who was passionate about the pursuit of truth and freedom of the press, died July 20, 2020 of COVID-19. He was 74. Art was a Chicago native who earned his undergraduate degree in journalism at the University of Missouri and his master's in journalism at Northwestern University. He worked for the Associated Press in Chicago for 35 years, most of the time serving as its Tucson correspondent until he retired in 2010. He was especially proud of his extensive coverage of the UA transplant and artificial heart program headed by Dr. Jack Copeland. Later, Art became Dr. Copeland's patient, undergoing two open-heart surgeries. Art was inexorably tied to journalism. He mentored young journalists and covered a wide range of news and sports stories across southern Arizona. His attentive listening skills and ability to tell all sides of a story made him a standout in his field. Art's smile was infectious, and he will be remembered for his humanity, generosity, sweetness, compassion, integrity, ethics and sense of fairness. Art was an avid UA Wildcats fan and a doting family member. He and Debby would have celebrated their 49th anniversary next month. In addition to Debby, he is survived by his daughter, Rebekah of Denver; sisters, Susan Topor of San Francisco and Charlotte David of Chicago, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Those who wish to Celebrate Art's Life may make a donation to the Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Research, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the ACLU or Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern Arizona. Friends may send their memories to Art's family at rememberingart@gmail.com Remembrances at EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









