Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur J. Parz Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dalton & Son Funeral Home 1550 North Stemmons Lewisville , TX 75067 (972)-436-6511 Send Flowers Obituary

PARZ, Arthur J. Jr.,



56 of Flower Mound, TX formerly of Tucson, AZ and Brookfield, IL, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2019, Art was the cherished son of the late Arthur Sr., and Stella Parz. Loving father of Lexi (fiancé, Iyad) and Kai Parz, and Aubree Combs. Beloved brother of Dan (Nancy), Paula (Leo), Golembiewski, and Carol (John) Bagal, adored uncle of Melissa, Dana, Adam, Jacob, and Melanie, cherished friend and former husband of Cari Kummer Balocchi.



Art was a 1981 graduate of Salpointe Catholic HS in Tucson, AZ and 1985 graduate of the University of Arizona. Art's employment through the years included Costco, American Airlines, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookshire's, Fresh and most recent Amazon, he also previously owned and operated an Edible Arrangements in Tyler, TX.



"Artie" to which he was known to his family enjoyed spending his summers in Hayward, cooking, golfing and spending time on the lake where his love for life created even more cherished memories. Art touched so many lives and will always be remembered as a loyal kindhearted friend, patient and caring mentor to those he worked with, and most importantly an incredibly loving father. Celebrations of life will be planned at a later date in Arizona, Illinois and Texas. Donations in Art's name may be made to Grace Counseling, Smart Recovery, 105 Kathryn Dr., Building 3, Suite D, Lewisville, TX 75067 or the .







PARZ, Arthur J. Jr.,56 of Flower Mound, TX formerly of Tucson, AZ and Brookfield, IL, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2019, Art was the cherished son of the late Arthur Sr., and Stella Parz. Loving father of Lexi (fiancé, Iyad) and Kai Parz, and Aubree Combs. Beloved brother of Dan (Nancy), Paula (Leo), Golembiewski, and Carol (John) Bagal, adored uncle of Melissa, Dana, Adam, Jacob, and Melanie, cherished friend and former husband of Cari Kummer Balocchi.Art was a 1981 graduate of Salpointe Catholic HS in Tucson, AZ and 1985 graduate of the University of Arizona. Art's employment through the years included Costco, American Airlines, Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookshire's, Fresh and most recent Amazon, he also previously owned and operated an Edible Arrangements in Tyler, TX."Artie" to which he was known to his family enjoyed spending his summers in Hayward, cooking, golfing and spending time on the lake where his love for life created even more cherished memories. Art touched so many lives and will always be remembered as a loyal kindhearted friend, patient and caring mentor to those he worked with, and most importantly an incredibly loving father. Celebrations of life will be planned at a later date in Arizona, Illinois and Texas. Donations in Art's name may be made to Grace Counseling, Smart Recovery, 105 Kathryn Dr., Building 3, Suite D, Lewisville, TX 75067 or the . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations